First BanCorp. (FBP) is expecting -16.02% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

December 16, 2022, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) trading session started at the price of $12.56, that was -2.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.69 and dropped to $12.34 before settling in for the closing price of $12.68. A 52-week range for FBP has been $11.94 – $16.62.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 186.90%. With a float of $181.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3075 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First BanCorp. stocks. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 48,169. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,041 shares at a rate of $15.84, taking the stock ownership to the 20,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s EVP and CRO sold 20,000 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $316,238. This insider now owns 231,948 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.39) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +30.60 while generating a return on equity of 12.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First BanCorp. (FBP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.77 million, its volume of 2.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.63 in the near term. At $12.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

There are 184,612K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.34 billion. As of now, sales total 915,870 K while income totals 281,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 252,380 K while its last quarter net income were 74,600 K.