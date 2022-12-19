Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) average volume reaches $579.44K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.367, plunging -8.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.3311 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Within the past 52 weeks, GROV’s price has moved between $0.35 and $12.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -88.10%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 10,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,740. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., GROV], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0593, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7012. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3770. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4230. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3081, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2852. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2392.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.52 million based on 166,999K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 383,685 K and income totals 2,700 K. The company made 77,730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.