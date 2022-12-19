Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.6 million

December 16, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) trading session started at the price of $0.81, that was -10.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.82 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. A 52-week range for IMTE has been $0.56 – $38.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -56.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Integrated Media Technology Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 121.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Looking closely at Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6662, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0388. However, in the short run, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8000. Second resistance stands at $0.8700. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5600.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

There are 9,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.10 million. As of now, sales total 150 K while income totals -4,340 K.