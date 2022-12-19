Investors finally get a glimpse of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) volume hitting the figure of 10.51 million.

On December 16, 2022, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) opened at $21.83, lower -1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.8446 and dropped to $21.39 before settling in for the closing price of $21.93. Price fluctuations for GEN have ranged from $20.12 to $30.92 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $609.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gen Digital Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

The latest stats from [Gen Digital Inc., GEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.31 million was inferior to 5.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Gen Digital Inc.’s (GEN) raw stochastic average was set at 22.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.07. The third major resistance level sits at $22.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.16. The third support level lies at $20.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Key Stats

There are currently 651,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,796 M according to its annual income of 836,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 748,000 K and its income totaled 69,000 K.