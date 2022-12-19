Investors must take note of Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) performance last week, which was -20.72%.

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) stock priced at $0.8853, up 3.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0599 and dropped to $0.8853 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. ENSC’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $140.00 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 978.50%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -562.71, and the pretax margin is -825.38.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is 33.90%, while institutional ownership is 14.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 14,216. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 27,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 381,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,000 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $34,083. This insider now owns 354,851 shares in total.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -823.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 978.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45

Technical Analysis of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s (ENSC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 331.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 194.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.8305, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.7199. However, in the short run, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0458. Second resistance stands at $1.1401. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2204. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8712, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7909. The third support level lies at $0.6966 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.39 million, the company has a total of 2,950K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,530 K while annual income is -29,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 280 K while its latest quarter income was -9,830 K.