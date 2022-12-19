Investors must take note of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) performance last week, which was -19.38%.

December 16, 2022, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) trading session started at the price of $3.01, that was -6.21% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for EVLV has been $1.57 – $5.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.30%. With a float of $104.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.03, operating margin of -220.29, and the pretax margin is -45.83.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is 16.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 33,887. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.39, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $3.87, making the entire transaction worth $30,960. This insider now owns 238,919 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -45.83 while generating a return on equity of -4.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 44.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.99 in the near term. At $3.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.57.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

There are 144,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 442.50 million. As of now, sales total 23,690 K while income totals -10,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 16,530 K while its last quarter net income were -18,620 K.