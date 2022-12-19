Investors must take note of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) performance last week, which was 52.63%.

December 16, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.33, that was -3.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3382 and dropped to $0.2798 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.18 – $6.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -536.60%. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.66 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 297,375. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 15,843,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 9,729 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.70

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) saw its 5-day average volume 343.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 112.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2896, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9879. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3337 in the near term. At $0.3651, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3921. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2753, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2483. The third support level lies at $0.2169 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 509,294K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 521.65 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -59,472 K.