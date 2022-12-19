Investors must take note of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) performance last week, which was -14.68%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.87, plunging -4.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Within the past 52 weeks, NVTS’s price has moved between $3.51 and $17.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -701.60%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 1,076,116. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 263,109 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 2,214,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s COO and CTO sold 105,245 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $430,452. This insider now owns 885,617 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

The latest stats from [Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, NVTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.74 million was superior to 1.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.01. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. The third support level lies at $3.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 596.91 million based on 125,701K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,740 K and income totals -152,690 K. The company made 10,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.