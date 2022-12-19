Investors must take note of SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) performance last week, which was 3.76%.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.90, soaring 22.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.23 and dropped to $1.7515 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, SKYX’s price has moved between $1.35 and $16.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.50%. With a float of $41.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.56 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -246.30, operating margin of -12034.80, and the pretax margin is -13292.85.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 7,310. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,400 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,197,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $2,050. This insider now owns 16,001 shares in total.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -13292.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 147.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. However, in the short run, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.38. Second resistance stands at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.59. The third support level lies at $1.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 149.79 million based on 82,747K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -5,730 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.