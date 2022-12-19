Investors must take note of Steel Connect Inc.’s (STCN) performance last week, which was 0.73%.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $1.45, down -5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, STCN has traded in a range of $0.92-$1.69.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.50%. With a float of $56.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.66 million.

In an organization with 1100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.30, operating margin of +1.32, and the pretax margin is +1.05.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Steel Connect Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 45.60%.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -27.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Steel Connect Inc.’s (STCN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Steel Connect Inc.’s (STCN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3121, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3133. However, in the short run, Steel Connect Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4667. Second resistance stands at $1.5533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2333. The third support level lies at $1.1467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 88.60 million has total of 60,658K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,270 K in contrast with the sum of -10,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -94,330 K and last quarter income was 1,300 K.