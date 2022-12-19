Investors must take note of Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) performance last week, which was -24.50%.

On December 16, 2022, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) opened at $2.16, lower -14.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.20. Price fluctuations for RBOT have ranged from $2.16 to $12.10 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -170.80% at the time writing. With a float of $60.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 165 workers is very important to gauge.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vicarious Surgical Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 12,975. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 4,285 shares at a rate of $3.03, taking the stock ownership to the 314,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 19,654 for $3.44, making the entire transaction worth $67,580. This insider now owns 1,234,467 shares in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

The latest stats from [Vicarious Surgical Inc., RBOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was superior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9110. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5933. The third support level lies at $1.3567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Key Stats

There are currently 122,370K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 269.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -35,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -24,740 K.