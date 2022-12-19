Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) 20 Days SMA touches 6.77%: The odds favor the bear

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $8.16, up 4.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $8.13 before settling in for the closing price of $7.81. Over the past 52 weeks, KEP has traded in a range of $5.76-$10.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -366.90%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48809 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.65, operating margin of -9.71, and the pretax margin is -12.62.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Korea Electric Power Corporation is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.77 while generating a return on equity of -7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -366.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -22.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.02

Technical Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Looking closely at Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.09. However, in the short run, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.24. Second resistance stands at $8.29. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.02.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.33 billion has total of 1,283,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,922 M in contrast with the sum of -4,784 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,422 M and last quarter income was -3,870 M.