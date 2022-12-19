Last month’s performance of -11.12% for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is certainly impressive

On December 16, 2022, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) opened at $22.04, lower -4.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.39 and dropped to $21.305 before settling in for the closing price of $22.60. Price fluctuations for VNO have ranged from $20.03 to $47.26 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -4.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 128.80% at the time writing. With a float of $176.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

In an organization with 3224 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of +15.00, and the pretax margin is +12.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 2.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -24.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.52 million. That was better than the volume of 2.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.81. However, in the short run, Vornado Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.26. Second resistance stands at $22.87. The third major resistance level sits at $23.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.70. The third support level lies at $20.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are currently 191,817K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,589 M according to its annual income of 176,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 457,430 K and its income totaled 23,300 K.