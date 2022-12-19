Last month’s performance of 21.07% for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is certainly impressive

On December 16, 2022, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) opened at $35.00, higher 0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.92 and dropped to $34.7308 before settling in for the closing price of $34.63. Price fluctuations for TCOM have ranged from $14.29 to $35.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.90% at the time writing. With a float of $641.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $647.91 million.

In an organization with 33732 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trip.com Group Limited is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 53.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.98 million. That was better than the volume of 5.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Trip.com Group Limited’s (TCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.05. However, in the short run, Trip.com Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.58. Second resistance stands at $36.35. The third major resistance level sits at $36.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.97. The third support level lies at $33.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 599,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,142 M according to its annual income of -86,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 598,000 K and its income totaled 10,000 K.