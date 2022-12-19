Last month’s performance of -33.07% for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is certainly impressive

December 16, 2022, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) trading session started at the price of $10.26, that was -2.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.45 and dropped to $9.77 before settling in for the closing price of $10.37. A 52-week range for AFRM has been $10.36 – $113.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $217.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

In an organization with 2552 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 246,654. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $14.27, taking the stock ownership to the 69,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $20.04, making the entire transaction worth $346,438. This insider now owns 86,434 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.24 million. That was better than the volume of 14.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.00. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.46. Second resistance stands at $10.79. The third major resistance level sits at $11.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.43. The third support level lies at $9.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

There are 290,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.01 billion. As of now, sales total 1,349 M while income totals -707,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,620 K while its last quarter net income were -251,270 K.