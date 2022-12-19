Last month’s performance of -8.63% for Sea Limited (SE) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock priced at $60.00, down -12.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.11 and dropped to $53.01 before settling in for the closing price of $61.05. SE’s price has ranged from $40.67 to $232.59 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 95.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.30%. With a float of $253.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $558.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of -18.79, and the pretax margin is -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 14.27%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.67 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sea Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 133.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

The latest stats from [Sea Limited, SE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.42 million was inferior to 7.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.70. The third major resistance level sits at $65.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.50. The third support level lies at $44.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.80 billion, the company has a total of 557,738K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,955 M while annual income is -2,047 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,156 M while its latest quarter income was -569,280 K.