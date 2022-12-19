Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is expecting -56.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.49, plunging -6.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5289 and dropped to $0.4512 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. Within the past 52 weeks, LPTX’s price has moved between $0.43 and $3.45.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.40%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 9.26%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2705.80 while generating a return on equity of -52.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 123.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Looking closely at Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6905, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1565. However, in the short run, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5125. Second resistance stands at $0.5596. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5902. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4348, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4042. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3571.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.45 million based on 99,021K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,500 K and income totals -40,590 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.