Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $3.53, down -4.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.33 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. JMIA’s price has ranged from $3.48 to $13.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.57. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.55. Second resistance stands at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.03.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 339.58 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,930 K while annual income is -226,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 50,490 K while its latest quarter income was -44,560 K.