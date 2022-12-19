Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) to new highs

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $0.6862, down -18.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7435 and dropped to $0.5702 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has traded in a range of $0.59-$11.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -210.10%. With a float of $28.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 259 employees.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 881. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,210 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 337,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,173 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $8,131. This insider now owns 196,784 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Looking closely at Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7610, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5355. However, in the short run, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6857. Second resistance stands at $0.8013. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8590. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5124, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4547. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3391.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.91 million has total of 40,036K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,780 K and last quarter income was 15,450 K.