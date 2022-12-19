Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) to new highs

On December 16, 2022, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) opened at $1.04, higher 5.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for RCON have ranged from $0.50 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -137.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.88 million.

The firm has a total of 184 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.19, operating margin of -98.25, and the pretax margin is +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 94.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9708, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8396. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9067.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

There are currently 29,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,510 K according to its annual income of 14,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,598 K and its income totaled -16,953 K.