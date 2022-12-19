Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) to new highs

December 16, 2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) trading session started at the price of $92.93, that was -0.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.91 and dropped to $91.875 before settling in for the closing price of $93.74. A 52-week range for SWKS has been $76.16 – $163.47.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.00%. With a float of $159.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.70 million.

The firm has a total of 11150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.67, operating margin of +28.40, and the pretax margin is +26.92.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 352,100. In this transaction SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $100.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 5,858 for $112.26, making the entire transaction worth $657,621. This insider now owns 10,130 shares in total.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.35) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +23.25 while generating a return on equity of 23.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Skyworks Solutions Inc., SWKS], we can find that recorded value of 3.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.28.

During the past 100 days, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s (SWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 43.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.30. The third major resistance level sits at $97.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.58.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) Key Stats

There are 160,161K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.01 billion. As of now, sales total 5,486 M while income totals 1,275 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,407 M while its last quarter net income were 302,200 K.