Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Weibo Corporation (WB) to new highs

On December 16, 2022, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) opened at $18.37, lower -4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.59 and dropped to $17.565 before settling in for the closing price of $18.41. Price fluctuations for WB have ranged from $10.02 to $36.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 28.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.20% at the time writing. With a float of $139.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6147 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.11, operating margin of +30.90, and the pretax margin is +23.77.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weibo Corporation is 6.12%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.84% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weibo Corporation (WB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weibo Corporation (WB)

Looking closely at Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Weibo Corporation’s (WB) raw stochastic average was set at 61.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.53. However, in the short run, Weibo Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.26. Second resistance stands at $18.94. The third major resistance level sits at $19.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.22.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Key Stats

There are currently 236,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,257 M according to its annual income of 428,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 453,560 K and its income totaled -17,140 K.