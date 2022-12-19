Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is expecting -31.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.25, plunging -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.475 and dropped to $10.98 before settling in for the closing price of $11.35. Within the past 52 weeks, LYFT’s price has moved between $10.09 and $46.64.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.50%. With a float of $317.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.48 million.

The firm has a total of 5064 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.40, operating margin of -35.38, and the pretax margin is -32.76.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lyft Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 19,854. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,826 shares at a rate of $10.87, taking the stock ownership to the 38,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s President of Business Affairs sold 18,885 for $20.05, making the entire transaction worth $378,663. This insider now owns 194,538 shares in total.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -33.11 while generating a return on equity of -70.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyft Inc. (LYFT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lyft Inc., LYFT], we can find that recorded value of 17.05 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Lyft Inc.’s (LYFT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.68. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.39.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.10 billion based on 360,935K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,208 M and income totals -1,009 M. The company made 1,054 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -422,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.