Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 20 Days SMA touches 3.72%: The odds favor the bear

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $120.23, up 2.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.31 and dropped to $118.8214 before settling in for the closing price of $116.15. Over the past 52 weeks, META has traded in a range of $88.09-$352.71.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 33.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.40%. With a float of $2.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.68 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87314 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.55%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 40,913. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $119.63, taking the stock ownership to the 26,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $113.89, making the entire transaction worth $38,950. This insider now owns 26,845 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.89) by -$0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.49, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 36.07 million, its volume of 41.59 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.14.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 32.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $164.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $122.22 in the near term. At $125.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $126.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $116.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.24.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 307.98 billion has total of 2,651,549K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,929 M in contrast with the sum of 39,370 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,714 M and last quarter income was 4,395 M.