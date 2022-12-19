Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Altria Group Inc. (MO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.32%

On December 16, 2022, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) opened at $46.83, lower -0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.85 and dropped to $45.915 before settling in for the closing price of $46.95. Price fluctuations for MO have ranged from $40.35 to $57.05 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.80 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.28, operating margin of +55.58, and the pretax margin is +18.11.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.67 while generating a return on equity of 399.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.16% during the next five years compared to -28.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Looking closely at Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO), its last 5-days average volume was 10.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.41. However, in the short run, Altria Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.97. Second resistance stands at $47.38. The third major resistance level sits at $47.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.10.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,792,173K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,013 M according to its annual income of 2,475 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,550 M and its income totaled 224,000 K.

