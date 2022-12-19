No matter how cynical the overall market is Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) performance over the last week is recorded -4.44%

On December 16, 2022, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) opened at $2.59,. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. Price fluctuations for BBD have ranged from $2.50 to $4.29 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.60% at the time writing. With a float of $5.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.32 billion.

In an organization with 87274 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 33.34 million. That was inferior than the volume of 38.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.62. Second resistance stands at $2.66. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.48.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are currently 10,658,488K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,376 M according to its annual income of 4,067 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,900 M and its income totaled 1,114 M.