No matter how cynical the overall market is BiomX Inc. (PHGE) performance over the last week is recorded -0.76%

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.14, soaring 63.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.26 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, PHGE’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.80%. With a float of $24.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BiomX Inc. is 27.76%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 567. In this transaction Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner of this company sold 1,501 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 2,997,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner sold 2,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $732. This insider now owns 2,998,526 shares in total.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -69.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Trading Performance Indicators

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12

Technical Analysis of BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 252.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2989, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7730. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2739 in the near term. At $0.3269, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3939. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1539, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0869. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0339.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.00 million based on 29,982K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,230 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.