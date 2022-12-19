No matter how cynical the overall market is, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) performance over the last week is recorded -2.35%

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $34.33, down -0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.765 and dropped to $34.055 before settling in for the closing price of $34.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has traded in a range of $28.39-$52.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 7.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.50%. With a float of $4.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.38 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 189000 employees.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Comcast Corporation is 0.71%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 71,770. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $35.88, taking the stock ownership to the 36,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s EVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 8,929 for $44.50, making the entire transaction worth $397,340. This insider now owns 1,817 shares in total.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.91% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Looking closely at Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), its last 5-days average volume was 37.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 24.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Comcast Corporation’s (CMCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 49.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.76. However, in the short run, Comcast Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.82. Second resistance stands at $35.15. The third major resistance level sits at $35.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.40.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 149.63 billion has total of 4,323,409K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 116,385 M in contrast with the sum of 14,158 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,849 M and last quarter income was -4,597 M.