No matter how cynical the overall market is, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) performance over the last week is recorded -2.04%

December 16, 2022, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) trading session started at the price of $33.25, that was -0.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.735 and dropped to $32.615 before settling in for the closing price of $33.25. A 52-week range for DAL has been $27.20 – $46.27.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -5.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.20%. With a float of $638.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $641.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.96, operating margin of -8.85, and the pretax margin is +1.33.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 68,380. In this transaction EVP & Chief People Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $34.19, taking the stock ownership to the 111,153 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 47,500 for $31.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,499,908. This insider now owns 399,212 shares in total.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.53) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.94 while generating a return on equity of 10.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.31% during the next five years compared to -39.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.04 million, its volume of 14.05 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.69 in the near term. At $34.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.45.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

There are 641,188K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.32 billion. As of now, sales total 29,899 M while income totals 280,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,975 M while its last quarter net income were 695,000 K.