No matter how cynical the overall market is, Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) performance over the last week is recorded 5.56%

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $6.84, up 4.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $6.71 before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. Over the past 52 weeks, EPM has traded in a range of $4.55-$8.55.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 298.20%. With a float of $30.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.13 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.94, operating margin of +41.66, and the pretax margin is +37.77.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 26,980. In this transaction SVP & CFO of this company sold 4,870 shares at a rate of $5.54, taking the stock ownership to the 209,383 shares.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.4) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +29.34 while generating a return on equity of 49.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 298.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s (EPM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evolution Petroleum Corporation, EPM], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s (EPM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.35.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 226.23 million has total of 33,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 108,930 K in contrast with the sum of 32,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,800 K and last quarter income was 10,710 K.