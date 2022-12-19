No matter how cynical the overall market is, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) performance over the last week is recorded -9.54%

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock priced at $4.28, down -4.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.37 and dropped to $4.02 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. FOSL’s price has ranged from $3.24 to $14.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 125.60%. With a float of $46.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.83 million.

The firm has a total of 6900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.55, operating margin of +6.49, and the pretax margin is +2.84.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. The insider ownership of Fossil Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 70,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.06, taking the stock ownership to the 3,215,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 34,427 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $258,547. This insider now owns 16,469 shares in total.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.36 while generating a return on equity of 5.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.90% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fossil Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fossil Group Inc., FOSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Fossil Group Inc.’s (FOSL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.54. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.65.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 225.51 million, the company has a total of 51,836K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,870 M while annual income is 25,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 436,270 K while its latest quarter income was 5,850 K.