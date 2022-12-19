No matter how cynical the overall market is Gold Fields Limited (GFI) performance over the last week is recorded -6.00%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $9.87, down -1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.29 and dropped to $9.76 before settling in for the closing price of $10.30. Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has traded in a range of $7.03-$17.20.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.70%. With a float of $856.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $890.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) saw its 5-day average volume 7.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.40 in the near term. At $10.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.34.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.41 billion has total of 891,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,195 M in contrast with the sum of 789,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640,100 K and last quarter income was -360,800 K.