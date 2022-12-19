No matter how cynical the overall market is The Walt Disney Company (DIS) performance over the last week is recorded -3.53%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $90.19, plunging -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.08 and dropped to $88.81 before settling in for the closing price of $90.49. Within the past 52 weeks, DIS’s price has moved between $86.28 and $160.32.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 3.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 170.70%. With a float of $1.82 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 190000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +8.19, and the pretax margin is +6.40.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Walt Disney Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,090. In this transaction EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $119.03, taking the stock ownership to the 28,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax sold 226 for $132.50, making the entire transaction worth $29,945. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 3.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.75% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) saw its 5-day average volume 18.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.41.

During the past 100 days, The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $91.17 in the near term. At $92.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.63.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 165.02 billion based on 1,823,592K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 82,722 M and income totals 3,145 M. The company made 20,150 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 162,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.