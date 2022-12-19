Now that Physicians Realty Trust’s volume has hit 5.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $14.77, down -0.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.015 and dropped to $14.595 before settling in for the closing price of $14.91. Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has traded in a range of $13.42-$19.12.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.30%. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 98,888. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,575 shares at a rate of $15.04, taking the stock ownership to the 25,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director bought 17,760 for $15.16, making the entire transaction worth $269,242. This insider now owns 19,060 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 125.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.08 in the near term. At $15.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.24.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.40 billion has total of 228,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 457,700 K in contrast with the sum of 83,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 131,510 K and last quarter income was 62,960 K.