Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 85.14%

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) stock priced at $1.03, down -23.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $0.7849 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. NVVE’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $15.65 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -529.90%. With a float of $19.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.22, operating margin of -649.81, and the pretax margin is -648.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Nuvve Holding Corp. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 3,082. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,163,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $0.98, making the entire transaction worth $4,894. This insider now owns 1,101,763 shares in total.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.7 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -643.17 while generating a return on equity of -68.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -529.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nuvve Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

The latest stats from [Nuvve Holding Corp., NVVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Nuvve Holding Corp.’s (NVVE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 232.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8532, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.1184. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1717. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4934. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6868. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6566, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4632. The third support level lies at $0.1415 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.90 million, the company has a total of 22,364K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,190 K while annual income is -26,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 550 K while its latest quarter income was -8,180 K.