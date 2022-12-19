PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is -2.79% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $13.93, down -5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.04 and dropped to $13.36 before settling in for the closing price of $14.20. Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has traded in a range of $10.78-$18.67.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.60%. With a float of $88.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 274,210. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 232,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director sold 1,420 for $15.75, making the entire transaction worth $22,365. This insider now owns 11,696 shares in total.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.25) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.15% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.84 in the near term. At $14.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.92. The third support level lies at $12.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 88,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 725,030 K in contrast with the sum of 56,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 265,150 K and last quarter income was 11,910 K.