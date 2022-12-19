Recent developments with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.28 cents.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $0.36, up 1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3622 and dropped to $0.3205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.34-$7.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -38.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) saw its 5-day average volume 7.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8077, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4081. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3739 in the near term. At $0.3889, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4156. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3322, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3055. The third support level lies at $0.2905 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 92.47 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.