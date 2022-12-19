Recent developments with NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.00 cents.

On December 16, 2022, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) opened at $0.1315, lower -14.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1373 and dropped to $0.1104 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for NXTP have ranged from $0.11 to $1.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 82.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.10% at the time writing. With a float of $89.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.55 million.

In an organization with 250 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -74.01, operating margin of -290.38, and the pretax margin is -492.45.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextPlay Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 3,300. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -462.89 while generating a return on equity of -91.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.1 million. That was better than the volume of 1.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1971, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3026. However, in the short run, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1314. Second resistance stands at $0.1478. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1045, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0940. The third support level lies at $0.0776 if the price breaches the second support level.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Key Stats

There are currently 118,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,200 K according to its annual income of -37,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 460 K and its income totaled -9,200 K.