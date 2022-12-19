Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) with a beta value of 2.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) stock priced at $0.172, down -9.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1743 and dropped to $0.15 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. MARK’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $1.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -23.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 268.90%. With a float of $94.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 11.21%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Remark Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Looking closely at Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2627, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4414. However, in the short run, Remark Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1700. Second resistance stands at $0.1843. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1943. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1457, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1357. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1214.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.17 million, the company has a total of 106,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,990 K while annual income is 27,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,810 K while its latest quarter income was -8,920 K.