ReneSola Ltd (SOL) average volume reaches $634.69K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 16, 2022, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) opened at $4.53, higher 5.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.765 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. Price fluctuations for SOL have ranged from $3.46 to $8.43 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.20% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 496,360. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 112,809 shares at a rate of $4.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,922,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CFO bought 60,545 for $4.41, making the entire transaction worth $267,003. This insider now owns 13,810,104 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ReneSola Ltd (SOL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Looking closely at ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. However, in the short run, ReneSola Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.79. Second resistance stands at $4.91. The third major resistance level sits at $5.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.28.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

There are currently 67,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 296.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,660 K according to its annual income of 6,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,890 K and its income totaled 2,960 K.