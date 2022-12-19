Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -21.51% last month.

On December 16, 2022, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) opened at $0.97, lower -10.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.8948 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for RGTI have ranged from $0.92 to $11.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.40% at the time writing. With a float of $115.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rigetti Computing Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 128,320. In this transaction Director of this company sold 132,289 shares at a rate of $0.97, taking the stock ownership to the 8,884,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s SVP, Fabrication Ops. Hardware sold 5,983 for $0.97, making the entire transaction worth $5,804. This insider now owns 712,129 shares in total.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -15.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.19.

Technical Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (RGTI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5071, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2691. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9649 in the near term. At $1.0351, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0701. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8597, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8247. The third support level lies at $0.7545 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Key Stats

There are currently 123,030K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 122.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,543 K according to its annual income of -220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,800 K and its income totaled -18,760 K.