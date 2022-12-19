Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) plunged -6.22 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.89, plunging -6.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.31 and dropped to $22.30 before settling in for the closing price of $23.97. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $117.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.30%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $918.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 111,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,257 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 77,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,235 for $34.92, making the entire transaction worth $497,149. This insider now owns 81,151 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 25.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 17.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.76 in the near term. At $25.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.74.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.08 billion based on 920,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 536,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,724 M in sales during its previous quarter.