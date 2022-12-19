Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is -6.21% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.20, plunging -15.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $1.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. Within the past 52 weeks, RBT’s price has moved between $1.06 and $10.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.90%. With a float of $49.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 514 workers is very important to gauge.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rubicon Technologies Inc. is 79.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

The latest stats from [Rubicon Technologies Inc., RBT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (RBT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 168.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.8914. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.1567. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3833. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7033. The third support level lies at $1.4767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 375.31 million based on 39,531K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 539,373 K and income totals -920 K. The company made 184,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -211,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.