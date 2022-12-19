SES AI Corporation (SES) soared 3.66 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 16, 2022, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) opened at $3.80, higher 3.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.09 and dropped to $3.80 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Price fluctuations for SES have ranged from $3.61 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $213.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.68 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 126 workers is very important to gauge.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 349,940. In this transaction PRES. & CHIEF OP. OFFICER of this company sold 83,369 shares at a rate of $4.20, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER sold 15,000 for $4.82, making the entire transaction worth $72,254. This insider now owns 279,329 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

The latest stats from [SES AI Corporation, SES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 7.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.52.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are currently 349,825K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -11,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -24,330 K.