SKLZ (Skillz Inc.) dropped -7.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 16, 2022, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $0.771, lower -7.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.715 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Price fluctuations for SKLZ have ranged from $0.78 to $8.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $281.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 650 employees.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Skillz Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 11,310. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 10,620 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 29,290 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $227,000. This insider now owns 291,423 shares in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Looking closely at Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), its last 5-days average volume was 9.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Skillz Inc.’s (SKLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6084. However, in the short run, Skillz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7761. Second resistance stands at $0.8306. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8611. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6911, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6606. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6061.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Key Stats

There are currently 420,303K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 328.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 384,090 K according to its annual income of -181,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 60,260 K and its income totaled -78,550 K.