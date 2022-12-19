Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 14.84 million

Analyst Insights

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $7.76, up 2.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.14 and dropped to $7.73 before settling in for the closing price of $7.67. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has traded in a range of $2.95-$8.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.20%. With a float of $837.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.59 billion.

The firm has a total of 5966 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.87% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], we can find that recorded value of 12.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 14.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 92.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.33. The third major resistance level sits at $8.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.00 billion has total of 1,695,077K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,843 M in contrast with the sum of 469,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,035 M and last quarter income was 150,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is expecting -7.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $60.00, down -2.44% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Citigroup Inc. (C) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.14%

Steve Mayer -
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.195, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day....
Read more

VBIV (VBI Vaccines Inc.) dropped -4.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
December 16, 2022, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) trading session started at the price of $0.49, that was -4.29% drop from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.