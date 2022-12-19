The Coca-Cola Company (KO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.62%

A new trading day began on December 16, 2022, with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock priced at $62.75, down -0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.14 and dropped to $62.325 before settling in for the closing price of $63.11. KO’s price has ranged from $54.01 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -1.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.60%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.95, operating margin of +27.62, and the pretax margin is +32.08.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 71.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 840,198. In this transaction SVP & Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 13,746 shares at a rate of $61.12, taking the stock ownership to the 184,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 42,068 for $60.86, making the entire transaction worth $2,560,322. This insider now owns 40,146 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 46.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.27% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Coca-Cola Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) saw its 5-day average volume 17.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 16.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.15 in the near term. At $63.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.92. The third support level lies at $61.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 272.92 billion, the company has a total of 4,324,513K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,655 M while annual income is 9,771 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,063 M while its latest quarter income was 2,825 M.