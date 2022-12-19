Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 101.18%

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) on December 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.99, soaring 91.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.02 and dropped to $5.93 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. Within the past 52 weeks, TIG’s price has moved between $2.12 and $9.47.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -81.30%. With a float of $18.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.22 million.

In an organization with 355 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Trean Insurance Group Inc. is 17.85%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 31,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 906,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $35,000. This insider now owns 901,016 shares in total.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.79 while generating a return on equity of 4.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s (TIG) raw stochastic average was set at 98.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 260.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.67. However, in the short run, Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.02. Second resistance stands at $6.07. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. The third support level lies at $5.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 159.77 million based on 51,220K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 217,690 K and income totals 19,330 K. The company made 76,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.