Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is expecting 14.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On December 16, 2022, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) opened at $117.81, lower -0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $119.58 and dropped to $116.25 before settling in for the closing price of $119.92. Price fluctuations for VLO have ranged from $65.13 to $146.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 164.80% at the time writing. With a float of $383.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9813 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.83, operating margin of +2.00, and the pretax margin is +1.35.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 236,521. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 1,750 shares at a rate of $135.16, taking the stock ownership to the 165,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,770,919. This insider now owns 569,786 shares in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.84) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +0.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.45, a number that is poised to hit 6.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Looking closely at Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), its last 5-days average volume was 4.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.65.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.08. However, in the short run, Valero Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.55. Second resistance stands at $121.73. The third major resistance level sits at $123.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $113.89.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

There are currently 385,523K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 113,977 M according to its annual income of 930,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,454 M and its income totaled 2,817 M.