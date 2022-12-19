Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,110 K

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) kicked off on December 16, 2022, at the price of $0.36, up 16.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.44 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has traded in a range of $0.34-$1.34.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 38.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.20%. With a float of $43.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 131 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.28, operating margin of -25.55, and the pretax margin is -48.38.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -48.38 while generating a return on equity of -49.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vislink Technologies Inc.’s (VISL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s (VISL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3899, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6245. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4533 in the near term. At $0.4867, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2933.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.10 million has total of 47,419K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,880 K in contrast with the sum of -16,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,110 K and last quarter income was -2,740 K.